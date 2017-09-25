Newsvine

Capt.CaveMan

About Good lord, relax, I've been on NV since '09, under one name or another... Articles: 4 Seeds: 46 Comments: 3624 Since: Mar 2017

Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood at the tunnel for the national anthem | For The Win

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Capt.CaveMan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:17 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    The Pittsburgh Steelers were not on the sidelines on Sunday afternoon prior to their game against the Chicago Bears. In a statement released before the game head coach Mike Tomlin said the team would not play politics and were going to sit out the anthem.

    “We’re not going to play politics,” Tomlin said. “We’re football players, we’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance.”

    There was one exception though as Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood in view of fans just outside the tunnel for the national anthem with a hand over his heart.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor