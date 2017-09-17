Watch: Hillary Clinton gets grilled over infamous 'tarmac meeting' — her response speaks volumes – TheBlaze

Clinton, shaking her head, said:
- “Judy, I just don’t buy that — I honestly reject that premise partly because there’s a chain-of-command in the Justice Department.”
- “The optics looked bad, I admit that.”
- “What we know happened: The investigation was getting nowhere, there was nothing to find. And [Comey] was in a position of having to accept the evidence that there was no case.”
- “I think what he did, against the advice of people around him in the FBI and the Justice Department, was in large measure due to political pressures that he was under from people that he had worked with before.”
- “If you’re a prosecutor or FBI director, if there’s no case there’s no case. And instead, he had a press conference and really went after not just me, but the entire state department.”
- “[The press conference] was a breech of professional ethics and responsibility and rejection of protocols in the Justice Department.”
- “What really was costly, and what I believe is the proximate cause of my defeat, was [Comey’s] Oct. 28 letter, which has never been adequately explained or defended.”