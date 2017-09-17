Jeffrey Lord: Hillary Clinton Is the New David Duke

Bitterly Duke said that he lost because his GOP opponent in one special election “was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others because—”

The interviewer prompted Duke to get to his point: “What you’re saying is millions of black people.” Replied Duke: “Millions of black people, yeah.”

The interview was typical of Duke’s racial pandering and….oh wait. Apologies. Somehow I got this confused. This race card player wasn’t David Duke at all. It was Hillary Clinton.

Yes, you read that right. In an interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, in which the failed 2016 Democratic Party nominee was promoting her new book What Happened, Clinton actually sounded exactly like former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, blaming her loss on race.