Death Spiral: Along With Its Credibility, CNN Ratings Collapse | Daily Wire

Over the past month, CNN's three-year credibility collapse went from a slow-motion trainwreck to something that is now completely out of the left-wing network's control. Because there is obviously something very wrong with the climate fostered by CNN chief Jeff Zucker, no fewer than five CNN staffers (in as many weeks) have had to be terminated over various strains of Trump derangement syndrome. These terminations include CNN star Kathy Griffin, host Reza Aslan, a Pulitzer finalist, and an outright Pulitzer winner. The Least Trusted Name In News now has another serious problem: its ratings are in the toilet.