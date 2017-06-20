Newsvine

State Department probes Clinton handling of government emails, could pull her security clearance | Fox News

    The State Department has opened a formal inquiry into whether former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides mishandled classified information while she was the nation’s top diplomat, Fox News has learned. Despite being under investigation, Clinton and her staffers still have security clearances to access sensitive government information.

