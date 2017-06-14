OCALA MAN ARRESTED AFTER HE RAPED 13-YEAR OLD GIRL, IMPREGNATED HER

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Unit arrested Avisus Sedale Davis (DOB: 12/02/1988) after he raped a girl (who was 13-years old at the time) and impregnated her. The juvenile reported the rape after she gave birth to the child and detectives recently received DNA confirmation that Davis is the child's father. The juvenile reported that in January 2016, she met Davis through a family member and she had asked to use the bathroom in his house. When she was done, she said Davis forced himself on her and raped her. Additionally, the victim said that Davis told her that if she told anyone what happened, he would shoot her house up.