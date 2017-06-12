The Madness of the Never-Trumpers | The American Spectator

The shield of denial and rejection that has insulated most of the Never-Trump coalition since election day is starting to disintegrate, as its lunacy becomes more apparent. Kathy Griffin is only the most recent example. Not since the last days of Richard Nixon have we seen such a tasteless and vicious abuse of a president as her display of a blood-soaked effigy of Donald Trump. What this showed, which until now had been unclear, is that there is a limit to the depravity of the abuse Never-Trumpers could approvingly inflict on the president.