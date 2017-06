Kim Weaver believes she can see the future. She’s sees a world with more perfect Obamacare, a pathway to citizenship for immigrants, and more restrictions on pollution. Ms. Weaver was, until not so long ago, part of the $2 billion psychic industry. As in paid fortune tellers.

Now Weaver, a Democrat, sees herself in the United States Congress, sitting in the seat currently occupied by a man called Steve King. She ran against Rep. King in 2016, garnering 39% of the vote in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District. On a recent edition of MSNBC’s AM Joy, Weaver looked into her crystal ball and saw herself as part of a wave of Democrats capitalizing on anti-Trump sentiment to recapture the Congress in 2018; proudly announcing her intent to challenge King once again next year.