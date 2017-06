At one point, Ruff pointed at Conner Haines’ sign showing a photo of an aborted fetus and said, “You can go to hell, where they are, too.”

When Haines suggested that Ruff turn to Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of his sins, Ruff stood inches from Haines’ face and issued a scorching rebuttal.

“Listen here son, all right?” Ruff said with a chuckle. “I’m as gay as the day is long and twice as sunny. I don’t give a f*** what you think Jesus tells me and what I should and should not be doing.”