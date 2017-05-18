Matt Walsh: There is no such thing as an accidental pregnancy – TheBlaze

Well, I have a theory, but you’ll have to bear with me as I flesh it out. Here it goes: women get pregnant because they have sex with men. Indeed, in the vast majority of cases, men and women choose to have sex of their own free will. And it is only after this purposeful decision is made and consummated — one might even say, because it is made and consummated — that these pregnancies occur. The people having sex may not want to conceive a baby, they may not have it scheduled on their calendars, they may shudder at the very idea of creating a child with the their sexual partner — perhaps because they aren’t committed to each other, and maybe don’t even know each other — but be that as it may, they are doing a thing that naturally results in pregnancy. They are doing a thing that has led to pregnancy literally billions of times throughout human history. We only have a human history because a lot of people have done the thing they’re doing. They are doing a thing of which procreation is a primary purpose. They are engaging, intentionally, in the process of getting pregnant. And then they are pregnant. Where is the accident here?