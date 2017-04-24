Newsvine

Capt.CaveMan

About Good lord, relax, I've been on NV since '09, under one name or another... Articles: 1 Seeds: 27 Comments: 1802 Since: Mar 2017

Controversial removal of Confederate monuments starts in New Orleans - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Capt.CaveMan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Mon Apr 24, 2017 6:17 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    New Orleans began removing the first of four prominent Confederate monuments early Monday, the latest Southern institution to sever itself from symbols viewed by many as representing racism and white supremacy.

    Workers started removing the first memorial, one that commemorates whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government in New Orleans, overnight in an attempt to avoid disruption from supporters who want the monuments to stay, some of whom city officials said have made death threats, reports CBS New Orleans affiliate WWL-TV.

    View image on Twitter

    Removing monuments?
    This is what ISIS in America looks like...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor