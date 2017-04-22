Watch What Happens When Police Unmask the Spineless Protesters In Auburn...

Antifa (which stands for anti-fascist) groups have become well-known of late for attacking pro-Trump rallies and events.

They have, however, been involved for decades in attacking groups that they deem ‘fascist’. They’re not about peace, they’re about beating people up and anarchy/communism.

They carry black flags symbolizing anarchy, dress all in black with masks or covering on their faces.

The reason is to look similar and remove distinguishing features that might help identify them when they commit crimes like beating people up.