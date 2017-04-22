Newsvine

Capt.CaveMan

About Good lord, relax, I've been on NV since '09, under one name or another... Articles: 1 Seeds: 27 Comments: 1802 Since: Mar 2017

Watch What Happens When Police Unmask the Spineless Protesters In Auburn...

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Capt.CaveMan View Original Article: youngcons.com
Seeded on Sat Apr 22, 2017 4:38 AM
    Discuss:

    Antifa (which stands for anti-fascist) groups have become well-known of late for attacking pro-Trump rallies and events.

    They have, however, been involved for decades in attacking groups that they deem ‘fascist’. They’re not about peace, they’re about beating people up and anarchy/communism.

    They carry black flags symbolizing anarchy, dress all in black with masks or covering on their faces.

    The reason is to look similar and remove distinguishing features that might help identify them when they commit crimes like beating people up.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor