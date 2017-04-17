Newsvine

Trump's Approval Ratings Jump to 50 Percent - Breitbart

Seeded by Capt.CaveMan
Seeded on Mon Apr 17, 2017 9:19 AM
    President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have improved to 50 percent according to a new Rasmussen poll.

    This is the first time the president’s overall approval rating has been back in the 50s in nearly a month. Just after his inauguration, Trump’s job approval peaked at 59% and remained in the 50s every day until early March. It’s gone as low as 42% since then.

    Trump’s ratings have improved despite multiple reports of staff infighting in the White House and after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump also approved a missile attack in response to Syria’s use of chemical weapons, and the military dropping the “Mother of All Bombs” on Islamic State terrorists in Afghanistan.

