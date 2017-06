Professor Areej Zufari doesn’t feel that she has done anything wrong. Even though she retaliated against a student for being a Christian, and subsequently filed a false police report against him, Professor Zufari is claiming victim status.

Let us hope “Professor” Zufari can get her life together before her Islamically inspired bigotry, and delusions get the better of her, as happened in this case.

“Muslim professor at center of Christ-hoax controversy resigns,” by Jennifer Kabbany, College Fix