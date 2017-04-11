United CEO defends actions of staff in viral video, as lawmakers call for investigation | Fox News

Defending the staffs actions?? This CEO needs to be dragged out of his seat!

Munoz issued a statement Monday to employees defending the airline’s widely derided actions in forcibly removing a passenger from a Chicago flight bound for Louisville. The man who was taken off the plane has not been named, but he identified himself as a doctor during the debacle and another passenger said the man said he was of Chinese descent. The man was asked to leave in order to accommodate the seating of several United crew members.